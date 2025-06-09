Pacific leaders tackle AI challenges

Pacific leaders are exploring how to harness the benefits of Artificial Intelligence while addressing emerging digital challenges.

The discussions are taking place at the Pacific Islands Forum ICT Senior Officials and Ministers Meeting in Port Moresby.

Fiji’s delegation, led by Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua, joined regional talks focused on strengthening digital governance and aligning ICT priorities across the Pacific.

A key focus of the meeting is the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence and the need for regional cooperation to maximise opportunities while managing potential risks.

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Leaders also discussed online safety concerns, particularly the impact of social media on children, and explored ways to strengthen protection through existing regional frameworks.

The talks support the Pacific ICT and Digital Transformation Action Plan 2024 to 2030, which guides digital development across the region.