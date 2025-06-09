Vanua and Ranadi semifinals live on FBC Sports

The Vodafone Vanua Championship and Royal Tea Ranadi rugby semifinals are going to be played at the HFC Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

Fans can watch the action live on FBC Sports.

However, for those in overseas, you can watch it on VITI+ as well for 30 Fijian dollars.

The first match at 11:20pm sees Cakaudrove and Navosa meet in the Ranadi semifinal, followed by Yasawa and Northern Bulls at 1pm.

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At 2:40pm, Vatukoula battles Ra in the first Vanua semifinal.

Northland and Cakaudrove play at 4pm in the second semi. The two winners are going to play in the 2027 Skipper Cup.