Russia wants to bring in 30,000 North Korean troops to conflict

[Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ​on Saturday that Russia wanted to bring ‌in 30,000 North Korean troops.

The reason being to take part in its more than four-year-old conflict and was already preparing ​to receive them.

Under a mutual defense ​pact, North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 ⁠soldiers to Russia’s Kursk Region in 2024 to ​help Moscow beat back a major incursion into ​the region by Ukrainian forces.

“We also see Russia’s cooperation with North Korea. Russia wants to bring in another ​30,000 North Korean troops,” Zelenskiy said in ​his nightly video address. “Preparations have been under way in ‌Russia’s ⁠Voronezh region since June to receive them.”

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Zelenskiy said North Korea was preparing to supply Russia with new launchers for ballistic missiles.

“This is a ​threat not ​only to ⁠Ukraine. Russia is helping North Korea learn how to wage war, improve ​its weapons and gain real combat ​experience ⁠in using them,” he said.

“All of this poses a threat to every country in Asia that ⁠lies ​within range of North Korean ​missiles.”

Zelenskiy vowed that Ukraine would respond to that threat.