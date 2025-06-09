Joshua beat Prenga by knockout

Anthony Joshua after his win today.[Reuters]

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua survived a first-round onslaught before knocking out Albanian Kristian Prenga today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Fighting for the first time since two of his best friends died in a car crash in Nigeria in December, in which he was injured, the 36-year-old Joshua was floored by a thunderous right uppercut within the opening 30 seconds, and he took another count late in the first round.

Joshua made it to the bell and came out all guns blazing in the second round, unleashing huge right hands of his own to knock Prenga into the ropes, and the Albanian could not recover as the referee ended the fight.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury beat ​Mariusz Wach in Thailand yesterday in a fight that was not broadcast live on television, with the 46-year-old Pole retiring on his stool before the eighth round.

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Joshua’s victory cleared the way for a bout with Fury that has been agreed for later this year.