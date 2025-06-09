New farm road opens market access

More than 200 farmers in Macuata now have easier access to markets after the completion of a $460,000 farm road aimed at improving transport and boosting agricultural productivity.

More than 200 farmers in Macuata are expected to benefit from improved access to markets following the completion of a new 10-kilometre farm road.

The Nubunisoqosoqo Farm Road in Dogotuki was officially opened this week under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Rural Outer Island Development Programme.

The $460,000 project provides safer and more reliable transport links for farmers in Dogotuki, Udu and Cikobia to move their produce and farming supplies.

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Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Mosese Bulitavu, says better rural infrastructure is key to creating economic opportunities and improving livelihoods.

The Government says the road is also expected to encourage future agricultural investment and support small businesses in the area.