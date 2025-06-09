Carnival marks 15 years fighting crime

The FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival is marking 15 years of bringing communities together to fight drugs and crime through awareness, education and positive engagement.

Organisers say what started as a carnival has grown into a platform that empowers young people, strengthens communities and promotes safer choices.

The 2026 carnival will bring together contestants, communities, police and government agencies under the theme “Duavata for Everyone’s Safety and the Fight Against Drugs.”

FMF Group Marketing Manager Maria Kumar says the event continues to play an important role in addressing social challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because this event is much more than a celebration. It is a platform that educates, inspires and unites our communities in the fight against drugs and crime. We believe that when communities come together with a shared purpose, we can create a safer and brighter future for every Fijian.”

Kumar says FMF remains committed to supporting initiatives that empower young people and encourage positive lifestyles through education and opportunities.

She says the carnival continues to promote the message of saying no to drugs and crime while encouraging communities to work together.

Meanwhile, Carnival Chairman Satish Kumar says reaching the 15-year milestone is a proud achievement for organisers, committee members and the people of Macuata.

He says the partnership with police and government agencies remains a key part of the carnival, with contestants also helping raise awareness on the impacts of drugs in communities.

A total of 18 contestants are competing this year across the Queen, King, Teen and Princess categories.

The week-long event will conclude on August 1st at Subrail Park Ground 2 in Labasa, where winners will be crowned.