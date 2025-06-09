Sonu Nigam postpones Delhi concert amid NEET protest

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Sonu Nigam has postponed his upcoming concert in Delhi amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The concert, which was originally scheduled to take place on July 25 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, has now been rescheduled to August 15 in view of the prevailing situation in the national capital.

The decision comes as Delhi remains the focal point of large-scale demonstrations, with thousands of students and job aspirants gathering at Jantar Mantar to demand education reforms, accountability for alleged irregularities in public examinations, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Online ticketing platforms have also reflected the change, with the concert now listed for its revised date.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the postponement, Sonu Nigam said, “It’s been postponed keeping the current sentiment in mind.”

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The postponement follows a recent viral video from an unidentified event in which the singer was repeatedly questioned by reporters about the ongoing NEET protests. Appearing visibly frustrated by the line of questioning, Sonu responded, “Main yahaan kis liye aaya hoon? Bas…bas…bas.” When the questions continued, he concluded the interaction by saying, “Ab ho gaya bas.”

The controversy surrounding the NEET paper leak has triggered widespread protests across the country, particularly in Delhi, where demonstrators have continued their agitation at Jantar Mantar. Protesters are demanding stricter measures against examination paper leaks and greater transparency in the conduct of competitive examinations.

Amid the growing unrest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue late on Thursday, July 23, stating that the Union Cabinet would deliberate on stronger measures to curb paper leaks.

In a video message shared on X under the title, ‘More Strict Actions Against Paper Leaks To Come In Tomorrow’s Cabinet!’, the Prime Minister assured that the government would introduce a bill in Parliament next week aimed at strengthening legal action against such incidents.