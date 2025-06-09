Bowlers keep semifinals hope alive

[Source:Team Fiji]

Team Fiji’s experienced women’s bowling pair of Losalini Tukai and Litia Tikoisuva boosted their hopes of reaching the Commonwealth Games semi-finals after defeating Kenya.

The win improved Fiji’s record to two victories from three sectional matches, lifting them to third place in Section C on six points, level with second-placed New Zealand, who have played one match fewer.

Fiji next face New Zealand in a crucial round four encounter before concluding their sectional campaign against Canada.

Meanwhile, Rajnesh Prasad strengthened his bid for a place in the semi-finals after edging home favourite Jason Banks of Scotland 2-1 in a dramatic men’s singles lawn bowls clash.

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Prasad made an assured start, displaying excellent draw bowling and consistent accuracy.

Fiji’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, and Team Fiji Chef de Mission, Ajay Ballu, witnessed the highly anticipated encounter.

The victory not only ended Banks’ unbeaten run in Section C but also handed Prasad a valuable advantage in the race for one of the two semi-final places, with two sectional matches remaining.

Under the Glasgow 2026 competition format, each player contests five sectional matches, with the top two finishers in each section progressing directly to the semi-finals.

As a result, the outcome carried significant weight in the race for one of the four semi-final berths.