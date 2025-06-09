Minister backs Fiji’s creative industry

Supplied by Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is urging Fijians to support local designers and artisans.

Her call comes after the Pacifique Artisans Night Fashion Show, a Bollywood-themed event that showcased Fiji’s creative talent through fashion, jewellery and handcrafted designs.

Kiran praised the designers for their creativity and commitment, and acknowledged Pacifique Artisans Founder Carolyn Ah Koy and Co-Founder Shakira MacDonald for providing a platform that promotes local talent.

She says events like these help grow Fiji’s creative industries, encourage entrepreneurship and preserve cultural identity through art and fashion.

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The Minister is also encouraging Fijians to buy locally made products and continue supporting artisans across the country.