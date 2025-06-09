FMF expands North operations

FMF is expanding its footprint in the Northern Division with a new warehouse and electric vehicle showroom in Wailevu, Labasa.

The company says the development will help address stock shortages caused by shipping disruptions while making it easier for customers in Vanua Levu to access its products and electric vehicles.

FMF Sales Manager Ganeshwar Mani says the investment is focused on improving service delivery for customers in the North.

“Sometimes there are times when boats are unable to come up, and people in the North experience out-of-stock situations. That’s why we’re building a much larger warehouse here to ensure we have enough stock available and can better serve customers across the Northern Division.”

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The new facility will also include an electric vehicle showroom, allowing customers to view and test drive EVs without travelling to Suva.

Mani says more than 45 electric vehicles have already been sold in Fiji since the company introduced its EV range.

FMF will showcase its electric vehicles during the FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival, giving northern residents an opportunity to learn more about the technology and experience the vehicles firsthand.