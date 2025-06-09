Suva harbour cleanup begins

The removal of the first abandoned vessels from Suva Harbour is finally moving ahead, with three derelict ships targeted in the first phase of a major cleanup project.

The Derelict Vessel Removal Project Governance Committee has cleared the way for the first phase, funded through the Captain Johnathan Smith Fund.

The project aims to address safety risks, protect marine ecosystems and restore the harbour’s environment.

Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala, says careful planning was needed before the removal work could begin.

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The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited will oversee the removal operations, with vessels only being scuttled after meeting strict environmental and safety requirements.

The cleanup is supported by a US$1 million contribution from the Waitt Foundation through the Captain Johnathan Smith Fund.