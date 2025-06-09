Ceasefire takes effect between Thailand and Cambodia

[Source: Reuters]

A ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand came into effect at midnight (1700 GMT) on Monday, hours after they agreed to halt their deadliest conflict in more than a decade following five days of intense fighting that displaced over 300,000 people.

After efforts by Malaysia, chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, the United States and China to bring both sides to the table, the two countries’ leaders agreed during talks in Putrajaya to end hostilities, resume direct communications and create a mechanism to implement the ceasefire.

“This is a vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier told a press conference, flanked by the Thai and Cambodian leaders, following more than two hours of talks at his residence in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

At least 38 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in clashes in multiple locations along their 800 km (500 miles) border since fighting between the two Southeast Asian neighbours erupted on July 24.

There were no official reports of unrest from either side in the hours leading up to the ceasefire taking effect.

The truce talks followed a sustained peace push by Anwar and U.S. President Donald Trump’s phone calls to both leaders at the weekend, where he said he would not conclude trade deals with them if fighting continued. Both sides face a tariff of 36% on their goods in the U.S., their biggest export market.

Trump in a post on Truth Social on Monday congratulated all parties and said he had spoken to the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia and instructed his trade team to restart negotiations.

“By ending this War, we have saved thousands of lives … I have now ended many Wars in just six months — I am proud to be the President of PEACE!” Trump said.

