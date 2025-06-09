Car ploughs into crowd outside LA nightclub, injuring 30

[Source: BBC]

Thirty people have been injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd queuing to get into a nightclub in Los Angeles.

Seven were critically injured and six were in a serious condition after the crash in East Hollywood, the LA Fire Department (LAFD) said.

A line of mostly women were waiting to enter the Vermont Hollywood music venue when the car struck at 02:00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash as an intentional act because the driver made a U-turn before ramming through the crowd, according to the BBC’s US partner CBS News.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that when officers arrived, bystanders had dragged the driver out of the Nissan Versa and were attacking him. One assailant had shot the driver.

The driver was taken to hospital for surgery, the LAPD added. His condition is unknown.

The vehicle drove through a taco stand, through a valet podium, and then into the crowd, said police.

Pictures from the scene show a grey car on a pavement with debris strewn on the ground, and a large police presence.

The nightclub was hosting a reggae/hip hop event at the time, according to its website.

A law enforcement official told CNN the driver is believed to have been intoxicated.

Police have described the suspect who opened fire during the melee before fleeing on foot as a bald Hispanic man. He was wearing a blue jersey and potentially armed with a silver-coloured revolver.

In a statement, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the incident a “heartbreaking tragedy”.

“The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning – a full investigation into what happened is under way,” she said.

The victims have all been taken to hospitals or trauma centres, LAFD Captain Adam VanGerpen told reporters at the scene.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” Capt VanGerpen said, adding that “a lot of bystanders by the club came out to help people”.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.