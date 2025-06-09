Argentine markets expected to rally after Milei's election victory

Source: Reuters

Early results in Argentina’s legislative elections on Sunday showed a landslide victory for President Javier Milei as voters overwhelmingly backed his free-market reforms and deep austerity measures, providing a strong boost for the libertarian leader to continue his economic overhaul.

Official results in Argentina’s Sunday legislative elections show voters strongly backed Milei’s free-market reforms and deep austerity measures, with inflation falling sharply since he took office nearly two years ago.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.