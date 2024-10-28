Albanese defends Qantas upgrade claims

[Source: ABC News]

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended receiving dozens of free Qantas upgrades and his relationship with former Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce.

It has been reported that Albanese received at least 22 free upgrades over more than a decade.

Albanese told reporters all his upgrades had been declared.

Article continues after advertisement

Joe Aston’s book reportedly claims the prime minister dealt directly with Alan Joyce on several occasions, and that he asked Joyce to make his son Nathan a member of the Chairman’s Lounge in 2022 after the federal election.

Albanese’s relationship with the former Qantas boss has been under scrutiny since the government made a decision not to allow Qatar Airways more flights into Australia.

He said he had the same relationship with Joyce as he had with the former Virgin CEO John Borghetti.

Opposition Transport Minister Bridget McKenzie said the prime minister had more questions to answer.