Fijiana eyes cohesion, speed ahead of World Cup

With just over six weeks to go before the Rugby World Cup kicks off, the Fijiana 15s are ramping up their preparations under head coach Ioan Cunningham.

The squad is currently in camp ahead of a crucial test match against the United States, a key part of their build-up strategy.

Cunningham says the team environment has been highly competitive, especially with the inclusion of several Fijiana sevens players to boost depth and experience.

“We’ve been together for just coming up to two weeks now, and the competition in the group is excellent. The addition of the seven players has been great for us ,and we’re excited by the USA challenge as we build towards the World Cup, which is around 45 days away.”

The upcoming test against the USA will serve as a valuable benchmark, but for Cunningham, it’s not just about results, but sharpening key areas of the team’s game.

He added that Fiji’s hallmark fast-paced style remains central to their plans, but the execution must improve.

“We want to get our ball to the width. We want to play with high tempo and speed. So, it’s being accurate at the breakdown as well.”

The Fijiana will take on the USA on the 19th of this month in Washington D.C.

