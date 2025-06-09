Fiji declares skin health a national priority

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says that for far too long, skin diseases have been overlooked in global communication and dialogue, often seen either as merely cosmetic issues or only acknowledged when they become life-threatening.

Speaking during the World Health Day celebrations this morning, Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa stressed that this narrative is now beginning to change.

He noted that Fiji has joined the global community in taking a bold and long-overdue step by adopting the World Health Assembly resolution titled “Skin Disease as a Global Public Health Priority.”

Article continues after advertisement



Penioni Ravunawa

Ravunawa added that the resolution marks a transformative moment, recognizing that skin diseases are among the most common human illnesses, affecting nearly one-third of the global population at any given time.

“It means that skin health will now receive the attention, the funding, the research importance, and the global collaboration it urgently needs. It opens doors for stronger integration of dermatological care incorporated in our primary health care service delivery. It ensures better access to essential medicine.”

Ravunawa emphasized that skin infections pose a significant burden on the health system, the national economy, and, most importantly, on the dignity and quality of life of those affected.

He reaffirmed the Ministry of Health’s commitment to strengthening its surveillance systems and investing in workforce development to address these challenges effectively.

He stressed that no region whether in urban centers or remote islands should be left behind when it comes to skin health.

The ministry is dedicated to ensuring equitable access to care and support for all communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.