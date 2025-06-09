Sanday backs local coaches as Fiji 7s eye Vancouver

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Rugby Union Chair John Sanday has praised the progress of the national sevens program, highlighting consistent performances across the HSBC SVNS Series.

Fiji currently sit at the top of the standings following a title win in Singapore, a runner-up finish in Perth and top-four finishes across all four tournaments so far.

Sanday believes the results are a reflection of patience and trust in the development process under head coach Osea Kolinisau.

“Yes, yes, definitely. And like we discussed earlier, things take time to build. We got to give the coach time to make some mistakes and learn and grow.”

Sanday emphasised the importance of investing in local coaching talent, saying growth comes from opportunity and experience.

“That’s the whole idea, is to get our local coaches, give them the extra, throw them in the deep end and let them grow. And they’re starting to show that we can do it.”

He added that Fiji has the capability to remain competitive at the highest level.

“And I keep telling everyone, we’re in Fiji, we’re world-class.”

The Fiji Men’s 7s and Fijiana 7s sides return to action this weekend in Vancouver as they aim to maintain their strong start to the season.

