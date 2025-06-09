Winning start for Baby Pearls at Youth World Cup

The Fiji national U-21 netball team, the Baby Pearls, have started their Netball World Youth Cup campaign on a high note, securing their first win against Trinidad & Tobago in Gibraltar with a score of 53-40.

The Baby Pearls led from the start, finishing the first quarter with a score of 14-8.

They maintained their lead throughout the game, heading into halftime with a 26-19 advantage and extending it to 42-29 by the end of the third quarter.

The team’s next match will be against Barbados at 3 am tomorrow morning.

