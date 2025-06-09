Weightlifting Fiji remains focused on Commonwealth Games qualification

Miriama Taletawa (left), Taniela Rainibogi. [Photo Credit: Weightlifting Fiji]

Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder says while his lifters continue to show progress after returning from the Commonwealth Championships in India, the real test lies in lifting their totals by up to 20 kilos in the coming months to secure outright qualification spots in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

He admits that maintaining performance levels after seven international competitions this year has been tough, especially with the financial strain the sport continues to face.

“It’s going to be a big challenge, but I believe it’s possible. Our focus now is to push their totals by 10 to 20 kilos to keep them in the top eight.”

Elder adds that the next two to three months will be crucial as athletes undergo assessments, rehab, and targeted training to address weaknesses and prepare for the final qualification stretch.

Weightlifting Fiji has been to a total of seven tournaments so far including the Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

Elder says funding remains a hurdle but they continue to put their trust in God and believe that through Him the athletes will achieve what they set out to do.

Meanwhile, Taniela Rainibogi is the only athlete so far from the sport that has secured his Commonwealth Games spot after winning gold in the men’s 110kg category at the Commonwealth Championships in India.

Elder says the rest of the lifters who are in the top eight rankings will need to maintain that until their final qualifying event in May next year in order to qualify as well.

