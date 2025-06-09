"We gave our best," Fijiana XV captain

[Photo: FILE]

Despite a 33–15 loss to the Wallaroos in their Test clash last night, Fijiana XV captain Bitila Tawake says her side gave their all—something she could not fault.

Tawake admitted the team was disappointed not to come away with a win, but took positives from the match, noting it highlighted key areas that need improvement.

She said the focus now shifts to regrouping and addressing those shortcomings ahead of their next outing.

The skipper also praised the team’s debutants, expressing pride in their performance and thanking them for stepping up on the international stage.

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“We’re disappointed that we couldn’t get the win, but I’m still happy with the girls on how they played today. There are a lot of areas we still need to work on, and that’s what we’ll be focusing on now.”

Fijiana XV kept the contest tight in the opening half, trailing just 14–10 at the break. However, the hosts pulled away in the second half, crossing for three additional tries to seal the victory.