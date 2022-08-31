Turuva to start on the wing

Australian-born Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva has been named to start on the wing for the Penrith Panthers in this week’s clash against the Cowboys.

The Panthers coach has planned to rest most of its team players with a top spot guaranteed.

Coach Ivan Cleary has chosen to rest Dylan Edwards, Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Izack Tago, Taylan May, Jarome Luai, Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris, Viliame Kikau and Isaah Yeo.

Fijian hooker Api Koroisau who suffers from an ankle injury and Spencer Leniu with a shoulder injury are the only concerns for the premiers.

Both players are expected to be fit for week one of the finals.

Liam Martin is named among the reserves and may make a return after he was rested in Round 24.

Scott Sorensen is back from a calf injury in the second row while regular bench players Matt Eisenhuth and Mitch Kenny move into the starting side.

The Panthers face the Cowboys at 9.35pm on Saturday.

[Source: NRL]