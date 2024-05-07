We need to work on restarts, kick-offs: Daveua

Fiji captain Raijieli Daveua attacks against the New Zealand defense [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s captain Raijieli Daveua says the team can beat any side in the world if they maintain consistent performances.

This is her view after the Saiasi Fuli-coached side finished in fourth place at the Singapore 7s last week.

Daveua, who led her team confidently in the last leg of the World Sevens Series, says the players have identified two areas they will need to improve on if they want to be competitive in the Grand Final Event in Madrid, Spain at the end of the month as well as the Paris Olympics.

“The main thing is we need to be consistent. That is the main thing from our coaches. There are a lot of work-ons we need to do, especially with our restarts and our defensive patterns. When we go back, we will have to work on this two areas.”

The Fijiana 7s side finished sixth overall on 68 points in the women’s World Series standings.

They are pooled with Australia, France, and Ireland in the Madrid 7s, which will be held on May 31st to June 2nd.