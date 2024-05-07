Fiji to field a strong team for Oceania

Athletics Fiji National Coach Albert Miller

Athletics Fiji National Coach Albert Miller is hoping for a strong team to be selected for the upcoming Oceania Championships, which will be held in Fiji next month.

This comes after a handful of athletes caught the eye of selectors during the three-day Fiji Finals National Championship that concluded over the weekend.

Miller says there were more records broken in the field events than on the track, and he has identified some areas of concern that they will work on ahead of next month’s event.

Article continues after advertisement

“It all comes back to training, you know what the coaches tell you when you’re working on your starts, there’s no magic number that when the starter says on your mark, set and you count one, two and take off. I think a lot of athletes are using that basis but really it’s not the way to start, normally during the starts is when the starter says on your marks, set and when everybody is perfectly still then they will shoot the gun. There’s no magic number that you count and take off.”

Miller adds they will work together to make sure the athletes are in top-form for Oceania.

The Oceania Championships takes place from June 1-8 at the HFC Bank Stadium.