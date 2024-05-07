240 students secure two-week work placements for break

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh

The Ministry of Employment, in collaboration with its partners, has facilitated the placement of a total of 240 year 11 students from the Central Division into organizations for the two-week school break through the Student Employment Exposure Program.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says this will provide firsthand experience to students and make them work-ready.

Singh says this aims to foster independent thinking and problem-solving skills, preparing them to navigate the challenges of the modern workforce with confidence and resilience.

As the Ministry initiates the program, Singh says they will put directly into the student’s accounts $180 altogether for the two weeks.

“The Ministry of Education will top up your transport cards. So, your travel will be paid for, and you will receive a small allowance. Just for being observers at whatever worksite you are.”

Singh says that at the end of the two weeks, all the students will receive a certificate of attainment.

He adds that the SEEP program provides students with the opportunity to interact with professionals and expand their network beyond the usual family and social circles.

The employment ministry, along with the stakeholders, has identified employers, which include government ministries, and its team has ensured that students are not placed in a high-risk environment.