ICC ensures strong security for T20 World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Keith Rowley [Source: Reuters]

A robust security plan has been put in place for the T20 World Cup in June, the organisers of the competition said on Monday after reports of a possible threat to the global showpiece surfaced in the Caribbean media.

Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley told the ‘Sunday Express’ about a possible security threat to the 20-team event to be co-hosted by West Indies and the United States.

Cricket West Indies and the game’s global governing body, International Cricket Council, sought to allay any such fears in a joint statement.

The biggest T20 World Cup will be played across nine venues including six in West Indies.