Leaders urged to help in the fight against violence

The Minister for Women has thanked the public for alerting them to the incident of domestic violence faced by a young mother and her children last Saturday.

Lynda Tabuya says the matter has been reported to the police, and an investigation is underway.

Tabuya adds that she has involved the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, along with the Ministry’s Women’s Interest Officers and Child Welfare Officers, in assessing the needs of the mother and her children.

She is urging women who are experiencing abuse or violence at home to come forward and seek help by contacting the ministry’s Domestic Violence Toll-Free Line (1560).

Tabuya is also seeking help from traditional leaders, community leaders, and the leaders of faith-based organizations to join in putting an end to this national scourge.