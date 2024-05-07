TLTB receives $1.2m grant to assist in lease renewal

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has received a government grant of over $1.2m from the Ministry of Finance to assist in offering payments of 218 expired leases.

These expired agricultural leases are in the Western, Central and Northern Divisions.

TLTB will now process new leases with 50-year term.

TLTB office in Suva [File Photo]

TLTB says they are grateful to the government, and Minister of Finance, as this payment provides great relief to the farmers.

It says it will also boost the agricultural sector, both on cane and non-case crops.

There are around 1777 agricultural leases expiring this year to 2034 and the TLTB is urging tenants to productively use the land and update rent payment as requisite for renewals.