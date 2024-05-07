Walesi has 956, 000 app users

Walesi app

Walesi Fiji Limited Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj says their App is one of the most popular one as they have 956,000 registered users.

Maharaj says the app is mostly used for watching parliamentary sessions, news, and games

He further states that the app is available to all Fijians in the country and some of the contents like the parliament channel is open to global viewing.

Article continues after advertisement

“This app is not available to overseas viewers in general because of the programming rights for the broadcasters. Broadcasters don’t really have rights outside of Fiji to publish those contents outside of Fiji.”

The app is one of the three mediums used by Walesi to provide television broadcasting services to Fijians.

The other two are digital or terrestrial television and a satellite-based system called direct-to-home connection.

Maharaj says Walesi is also connected to community halls and schools.

He adds that the public Wi-Fi is still being given to them and they have 14 sites across Fiji for this.