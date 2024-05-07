Rabo continues family legacy

Asivorosi Rabo [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Nine years after his father played in the OFC Champions League, Asivorosi Rabo, will continue the family tradition in Tahiti.

The 19-year-old is the son of former Fijian star, Pita Rabo.

Pita captained Suva in the OCL in 2015 in Fiji.

Solomon Islander, Leon Kofana the non-Fiji player in the team that also includes brothers, Isikeli Sevania Junior and Jolame Domokibau.

Another set of brothers, Iosefo Verevou and Josaia Sela are also in the squad.

Monit Chand is also named, and the side will be captained by Setrakei Hughes, who will have Tevbita Waranivalu as his assistant.

Young Delon Shankar and veteran Samuela Kautoga are also named.

Rewa plays Auckland City in its opening match against Auckland City on Sunday at 10am (Fiji time).

Rewa departs for Tahiti today.