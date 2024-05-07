Tailevu Naitasiri last in DFPL standings

[File Photo]

Tailevu Naitasiri has fallen to the bottom of the Digicel Fiji Premier League table, following the latest round of games over the weekend.

The side lost to Lautoka 1-2 at Churchill Park, with this being their sixth loss of the season with only a point separating them from former wooden spooners Suva.

Rewa maintains its lead at the top of the pile with 23 points followed by Labasa, Ba, Lautoka and Navua in the top five respectively.

Nadi sits in sixth spot followed by Nadroga and Nasinu.