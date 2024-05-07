Labasa bus services likely to expand

Two major bus operators in the Northern Division have expressed their viewpoints on the idea of extending operating hours in Labasa town to cater for the growing need for late-night bus services.

Parmod Enterprise Limited and Dalip Chand & Sons Group say they are ready to extend their hours of service given that proper consultations are carried out.



[Source: Flickr]

Parmod Buses Managing Director Parmod Chand says that late-night operation was put on trial when Extra Supermarket was opened, but it did not work out.

He claims that illegal private vehicle operators spoiled it for bus companies.

“But the current problem here without even operating in the evening is the excessive illegal operators and other forms of operators that are operating around town, but from what I see, the majority of the people have their own transport.”

Chand adds that if the buses are going to be operating at night, then the ratio of passengers per bus route should be balanced as operators cannot afford to operate at a loss.

Another bus operator, Dalip Chand & Sons, says they are willing to give it a try and see if there is demand but the company is also asking for proper consultation.

Recently, Labasa has slowed moved towards new business operating hours with supermarkets opening until late but due to limitation of transportation services the town is often emptied out by 6pm.