Ministry advocates for empathy and support for mental health

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation reflects on the challenges faced by society, particularly in caring for individuals with mental health issues.

Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran highlights the lack of empathy and investment in supporting vulnerable individuals, such as those receiving treatment at St. Giles, where some patients are left without family support.

Drawing an analogy to building construction, Kiran emphasizes the importance of values and character development as the foundation of a strong society.

“There are more than 30 people in St. Giles who are treated, but nobody wants to take them home. So we’ve become a society that lacks empathy because it’s too difficult and too much effort to put an investment in people and to love and care for them when they’re in the most difficult times.”

She expresses gratitude for initiatives like the Mind Development Program, which focuses on nurturing positive values and character traits.

Acknowledging the difficulties of self-improvement, Kiran encourages individuals to engage in programs like the Mind Development Program, which empower participants to address personal challenges and become mentors for others.

She stresses the importance of peer support and the strength that comes from being grounded in one’s values and principles.

Kiran encourages youth to choose paths aligned with their values, even in the face of societal pressures or peer influence.

She emphasizes the need for individuals to stay true to themselves and make decisions based on what they know to be right, rather than succumbing to external pressures.