Officers’ misconduct worries Fiji Police

Serious cases of drug tampering, corruption, and bribery involving police officers are still of concern for the Fiji Police Force.

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua states that the Police Internal Unit is currently dealing with a number of cases that are of grave concern.

Tikoduadua emphasizes the urgency of addressing such concerns to ensure they maintain public trust.

Article continues after advertisement



Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua

The Minister has issued a stern warning that there is no room for non-professional and corrupt officers.

“Police have readily arrested individuals for allegations of corruption as well. These issues involve drugs and serious allegations about certain matters. The police are also addressing these concerns. However, as I’ve mentioned, every police officer should be highly conscious of their professional responsibility. They are there to uphold the law, not break it.”

Tikoduadua notes that while certain cases are under investigation, a few are already before the court.

The Fiji Police stresses the need to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the interests of the public.