Tourney to promote battle against drugs

Sukuna Bowl committee chair Jeremaia Waqanisau [Photo: Supplied]

The 2024 Vodafone Sukuna Bowl will mark its 73rd year of competition when it kick starts on November 9th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

According to Sukuna Bowl committee chair Jeremaia Waqanisau, the tournament will be held under the theme “Stronger together, building a drug free nation through family, unity and reconciliation.”

Waqanisau says this event can also be a way that both the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Forces help promote the battle against drugs, one of the biggest issues the country is facing.

While competition is the main reason for the Sukuna Bowl, Waqanisau says it can be used to promote morals and values that could help combat many issues.

“This year, the theme is development with the intent of looking outwards not only brining the forces together but also the wider society with the major challenge we face today and the responsibility of the two forces in our fight against drugs.”

He says the rivalry between the Shop N Save Fiji Police Rugby team and the Army team is at its peak, with just over a month before the two sides take the field for the prestigious bowl.

The week-long tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on the 9th of November.