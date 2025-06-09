Timely assistance by Fiji Airports for Nadi Netball

Nadi Netball Association received timely assistance from Fiji Airports ahead of the Western Rally 2025 tournament.

This support underscores Fiji Airports’ commitment to local communities, particularly in the areas of sports and youth development.

The sponsorship aims to promote healthy lifestyles and nurture talent, with a focus on empowering young women and girls through netball.

Fiji Airports chief executive, Mesake Nawari, stated that the initiative aligns with their vision to invest in communities surrounding Nadi International Airport.

Nadi Netball Association president, Sorovesi Matalulu, welcomes the sponsorship, noting that it will support tournament operations, equipment, training, and player development.

The Western Rally Netball Tournament is scheduled to take place at Nadi Muslim College ground next weekend.

