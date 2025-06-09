Three potential debuts as White names final squad

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White has named his starting line-up for the upcoming Test against Japan next weekend, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the national side.

The match will be White’s first in charge of the Flying Fijians as he begins preparations for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Three players from Fiji’s domestic competition and New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship (NPC) are set to earn their international debuts, highlighting the coaching staff’s willingness to introduce fresh talent to the national team.

Among them are Nadroga centre Kavekini Boselawa and Nadi’s Nacani Boginisoko, who have earned recognition following their performances in the Skipper Cup competition.

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They are joined by Aporosa Vuniyayawa, who plays in New Zealand’s NPC.

Their inclusion represents a significant opportunity for the newcomers to make their mark on the international stage as Fiji prepares to face a Japanese side celebrating a historic milestone.