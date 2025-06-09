Community work before national duties

[Photo: Supplied]

Members of the Fiji Men’s and Women’s Deaf 7s teams visited the Golden Age Home in Samabula this morning, where they carried out a clean-up campaign around the compound as part of their community outreach efforts.

The visit also saw the teams dressed in pink in recognition of Pinktober, the annual breast cancer awareness campaign held in October to honour those affected by the disease and remember those who have lost their lives to breast cancer.

The two sides are currently in camp preparing for the World Deaf Rugby Sevens Championship, which will be held in Japan from October 31 to November 3.

Head coach Tevita Rokoqiqi says have spent the past few weeks working on their game plans, sharpening their skills and building towards the international competition, with high hopes of making their mark on the world stage.

Article continues after advertisement

Preparations have reportedly been progressing well, with the coaching staff pleased with the players’ performances and commitment during training sessions.

“We are all excited, the championship is now just around the corner. Both teams have been preparing well and they are all looking forward.”

The teams are expected to depart for Japan later this month as they look to represent Fiji with pride at the World Championship.