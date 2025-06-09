Man convicted of defrauding TC Winston relief fund

[Photo: File]

The Suva Magistrates Court has convicted a man for misusing the Government’s Help for Home Initiative, established to assist households affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Atunaisa Ravatu was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Resident Magistrate Shelyn Kiran found Ravatu guilty of one count of General Dishonesty – Causing a Loss, involving over $22, 200.

He was also convicted of two counts of General Dishonesty – Obtaining a Gain, involving $1,600 and $2,000 received through cash-back promotions offered by Vinod Patel Company Limited under the initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

The court heard that Ravatu had taken M-Paisa cards belonging to villagers of Vuna, Taveuni, which were intended to assist them in purchasing building materials to rebuild their homes following Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Evidence presented during the trial established that Ravatu received cash-back payments associated with the cards and had control over the funds.

The court also considered admissions made by Ravatu during his caution interview, in which he acknowledged using other people’s money without their consent.

Having considered the prosecution’s evidence, the court found Ravatu guilty on all three counts and convicted him accordingly.