Milne backs next-man-up mentality

[Source: Fiji Bati/Instagram]

Fiji Bati centre Taane Milne believes the absence of several senior players presents an opportunity for the next generation to step up and make their mark at the Rugby League World Cup.

While the loss of experienced campaigners is a significant setback for Fiji, Milne says the team must remain focused on the task ahead and trust the young players coming through the ranks.

Milne acknowledges the importance of the missing players, not only for their contributions on the field but also for the leadership and unity they bring to the squad.

“It’s a big, massive loss for us. They’re leaders in our team. You know what they can do on the field, but it’s off the field what they do. They bring the team together.”

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However, the experienced centre believes the situation creates an opportunity for others to step forward and prove themselves on the international stage.

“Like I said, we’ve got the next-man-up mentality. We’ve got young lads coming through. As disappointing as it is, it’s an opportunity for another player to showcase his skills on the big stage. It’s really exciting.”

For Milne, who is preparing for his second World Cup after making his debut at the 2017 tournament, the campaign carries special significance.

He missed the 2021 World Cup in England through suspension but is relishing another opportunity to represent Fiji on rugby league’s biggest stage.

Now in his 10th year representing the country, Milne is among the more experienced members of the squad and understands the responsibility that comes with wearing the national jersey.

“It’s really important. This is my 10th year playing for Fiji now. I’m one of the older players. When that opportunity comes around every year, I always put my hand up straight away.”

Beyond the results, Milne says representing Fiji is also about inspiring the next generation of players and giving young supporters someone to look up to.

He says seeing children proudly supporting the Bati is a reminder of the impact the players can have beyond the field.

“You just look on the sidelines and you see kids with a smile on their face. To make them happy and be a role model for them, us boys, that just means a lot.”

With the World Cup providing a platform for emerging talent to prove themselves, Milne believes Fiji’s next-man-up approach will be important as the side looks to make its mark at the tournament.

The Fiji Bati will meet Cook Islands in their first match on Sunday at 5.05pm.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bulikula take on New Zealand in their first match at 2.50pm on Sunday.

You can watch both matches LIVE on FBC Sports.