Source: CNN

Is Brooklyn’s PR rep behind the feud between Kelly Clarkson and a toy store, and maybe the “Girls” revival announced on Tuesday?

The New York borough — a part of the city now better known for its gentrified neighborhoods — has been thrust into the center of two cultural firestorms this week. While the internet picks at every scrap of information about Clarkson’s attempt to buy an expensive bird sculpture from a hipster toy shop, and envisions the joys — and potential horrors — of Lena Dunham’s five-episode revival announced Tuesday, it looms in the background, like a $38 slice of avocado toast.

Who can emerge as winners from these dramas? Probably not the toy store, probably not Clarkson, possibly (though not definitely) viewers of the beloved but divisive show, due to return to production next year. Who can? That borough that continues to capture the national imagination — a site of envy for some, of deep annoyance and hatred for others.

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn borough president, unfortunately, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.