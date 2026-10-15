New Zealand to help Fiji overhaul intelligence agencies

Source: Reuters

Fiji is enlisting New Zealand’s intelligence agency to help overhaul its fragmented security sector, the government said, as US warnings of suspected ​China-linked cyber intrusions highlight concerns about vulnerabilities in the Pacific island ‌nation.

Cabinet approved a six-month partnership with the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), funded by Wellington, to assess Fiji’s intelligence structure and recommend reforms, Fiji’s government said in a statement ​on Wednesday.

The review is designed to improve coordination and information-sharing across agencies, ​and reforms would create a more sustainable intelligence framework with ⁠clearer roles and stronger support for national security decision-making, the government said.

Fiji ​did not identify a specific threat behind the review. The NZSIS did not ​immediately respond to a request for comment.

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The US Embassy in Suva earlier this week said it had alerted Fiji and a regional organisation based in the capital to a suspected ​network compromise between July and August 2026.

The embassy said hackers linked to ​China maintained access to the organisation’s network for several days and that Washington had provided ‌technical ⁠recommendations to help Fiji and the affected entity protect their systems.