Six deaths confirmed in Florida from Hurricane Isaias

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday six people had ​been confirmed dead in the ‌state from Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall last week.

“We have now had six storm-related fatalities,” DeSantis told ​reporters, opens new tab

The six deaths included two ​that had been previously confirmed. Those two ⁠deaths were in Escambia County in ​the state’s far west. One person ​died when a tree fell on their home while the other died from carbon monoxide exposure caused ​by a generator operating inside their ​garage, officials said.

DeSantis said the four newly confirmed ‌deaths ⁠included a car crash at an intersection where the traffic signal was not working and storm-related disruptions to the ​medical treatment ​of two ⁠people.

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Hurricane Isaias made landfall early on Saturday and left hundreds ​of thousands of residents in ​Florida, ⁠Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi without power.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said on Saturday, opens new tab that two ⁠people ​had died as a ​result of the storm in her state.