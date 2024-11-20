Tennis great retires

[Source: Reuters]

Rafa Nadal could not conjure the ‘fairytale ending’ his career deserved, as the Spanish 22-times Grand Slam champion bowed out of the Davis Cup in Malaga yesterday.

The 38-year-old’s legs and mind were as willing as ever but the magic was missing as he lost 6-4 6-4 to Netherland’s Botic Zandschulp in what proved to be his final competitive match.

Nadal had won 29 of his previous 30 singles in the team event, his only previous loss in his first tie in 2004.