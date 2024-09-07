Sinner plays down wrist injury before US Open final

Italy's Jannik Sinner [Source: Reuters]

U.S. Open finalist Jannik Sinner is hopeful the wrist injury he sustained in a fall during Friday’s semi-final win over Jack Draper will not be a bother during the final.

Top seed Sinner, the first Italian man to reach a U.S. Open singles final, received medical attention beside the court during the gruelling straight-set win, while his opponent vomited three times in the New York heat.

The 23-year-old said he expected Britain’s Draper, who reached a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time, to be a strong contender.

Article continues after advertisement

The Australian Open champion, who faces American 12th seed Taylor Fritz in the final on Sunday, said he expected a difficult match, playing against a home favourite hoping to end the host nation’s 21-year men’s Grand Slam drought.