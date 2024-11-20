Nadal to play singles for Spain at Davis Cup in final competition

[Source: Reuters]

Soon-to-retire Rafael Nadal will open Spain’s Davis Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands in a singles match against Botic van de Zandschulp, tournament officials said.

With fans eager for a final glimpse of the 22-times Grand Slam champion in action before he bows out from the sport, captain David Ferrer decided to feature Nadal from the start in the southern Spanish city of Malaga

The 38-year-old Mallorcan, who last month announced he was ending his glittering tennis career after the Davis Cup final, said on Monday he was only focused on helping Spain claim the trophy should he be called into action.

Article continues after advertisement

Now, the stage is set for one of the greatest players to make an emotional farewell on home soil while trying to help Spain win a seventh Davis Cup title and their first since 2019 when he spurred them to victory in Madrid.

Nadal will be followed on Tuesday by world number three Carlos Alcaraz who will face Tallon Griekspoor in the second singles.

If needed, Alcaraz will step out later for the doubles alongside Marcel Granollers against Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof.

Eight nations are contesting the Davis Cup in Malaga this week, with the finals set for Sunday.