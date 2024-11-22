Australia edge out US to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

[Source: Reuters]

Australia booked their place in the Davis Cup semi-finals as doubles pair Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson clinched the deciding rubber against the United States on Thursday.

Olympic champion Ebden and Thompson beat Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton 6-4 6-4 to put Lleyton Hewitt’s side into their third successive semi-final of the men’s team event.

The U.S. were slight favourites going into a battle between the two most successful nations in the competition’s history.

However, Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Shelton 6-1 4-6 7-6(14) in the opening singles after saving four match points.