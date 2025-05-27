We planted a few good seeds this year:Togiatama

Zuriel Togiatama [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fijian Drua hooker Zuriel Togiatama is glad to be given another year with the club.

Togiatama is thankful for the opportunity but believes the Drua will surely sail into deeper waters in the future.

The 26-year-old won the Dausoko award on the weekend for the Drua, and he’s one of the pioneers who started this wonderful journey.

He believes the Drua will reap the rewards in the not-too-distant future.

“We planted a few good seeds this year, and I’m confident we’ll be bearing the fruits next year.”

It may have been a disappointing season but the Flying Fijians hooker is urging fans to keep the faith.

Just like Togiatama, Women’s Rookie of the Year, Josivini Neihamu, is grateful for all the support.

Meanwhile, our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua plays the Reds in its final Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific game of the season on Saturday at 9:35 pm.

