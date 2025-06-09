Sanday outlines FRU–Drua relationship

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

As the Fijian Drua approach their fifth season in Super Rugby Pacific, Fiji Rugby Union Board Chair John Sanday says the partnership between the union and the franchise is functioning steadily, with room for further growth.

The Drua have become a key pillar in Fiji’s rugby pathway, providing a professional platform for local talent to transition into higher honours, including the Flying Fijians.

While expectations continue to rise, Sanday explained that the structural arrangements governing the franchise shape the level of involvement the FRU can have.

“When we came in last year, that arrangement and the whole setup was already in place. So it’s working OK. I’m sure it can work better.”

He noted that Counter Ruck Limited manages the Drua franchise, with ownership split between the FRU and the Fiji Government.

“Historically, we must understand that Counter Ruck runs the Drua franchise. So it’s 49 percent owned by FRU and 51 percent by the Fiji Government. There’s also a relationship agreement that kind of ring-fences Counter Ruck so that there’s no outside interference coming in.”

Sanday explained that the structure was designed to protect the franchise’s independence, particularly during challenging periods in Fiji Rugby’s history.

“The relationship agreement was couched in such a way that it really limits what we can say. We can’t interfere. We have one of the trustees, Jenny Seeto, as a representative on the board.”

Despite those boundaries, Sanday reaffirmed the FRU’s commitment to supporting the Drua, highlighting its importance to player development.

“We support the franchise in whatever way we can, because it’s a pathway for our players and where they get some really seriously good exposure. It’s also a professional environment in which they can grow and develop.”

He added that beyond performance, the franchise provides financial stability and career progression for players.

“They get to earn some good money, which they probably would not ordinarily do in such a situation. So in all of that combined, it’s working well. It will get better, I’m pretty sure. And we must just keep supporting it, regardless of how it’s performing.”

