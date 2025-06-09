Stage set for Deans Trophy Quarter-finals

[file photo]

With the Vodafone Deans Trophy quarter-finals kicking off tomorrow, the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union is stepping up preparations to ensure a safe and well-organised event.

Matches will be played across two venues and the Union says it’s working closely with key stakeholders to manage logistics, crowd control, and player welfare throughout the day.

Officials are urging fans to follow guidelines and cooperate with authorities as excitement builds for one of the most anticipated weekends in the school rugby calendar.

“We have been updated on where teams will be stationed, and this information will also go to the police, so police in Nadi and Lautoka will be patrolling the areas our teams are stationed.”

The Deans Trophy quarterfinals will be held at the Churchill Park in Lautoka and the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Matches will air Live and exclusive on FBC Two.

